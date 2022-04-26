Soul Cyclers get in saddle to combat grief

Campbell River cyclists aim to travel 200 km in two days to raise money for children’s grief support

The Soul Cyclers are pumping their tires, greasing up their chains, and putting in hours on their bikes every week in anticipation of a big ride this summer.

Ten Campbell River cyclists will attempt to ride 200 kilometres in two days on July 16/17.

They will be performing the feat to raise money for the Campbell River Hospice Society.

“Soul Cyclers focus this year is the hospice’s children’s bereavement and grieving support programs,” said team captain Paul Anderson. “Children make up 11.25 per cent of the hospice’s clients who are seeking grief support due to a sudden death or loss of a friend/family member.

“Soul Cycler’s goal is that there will never be a wait list for children who are in need of grief support services.”

The Cycle of Life tour will see 125 cyclists from across Vancouver Island, representing 10 different hospices, travel from Victoria to Salt Spring Island and back again.

To date, the Campbell River team has raised $85,000 for the local hospice.

One of the group’s activities will be a plant and garden “Bits and Bobs” fundraiser. This will take place at the Campbell River Hospice Society at 440 Evergreen Road on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Soul Cyclers will also be selling Win Big Raffle tickets at this years home show on May 6-8.

While rallying the community for support is key, the preparation piece will become increasingly important as the big day approaches.

“Training begins in the spring with smaller rides of 25 km, and builds up to 100 km rides over three months,” Anderson said.

This will be the fifth year for the squad, which started off in 2017 with Kelly Fisher as its only rider.

“This years team has four new Cyclers so there may be a challenge of uncertainty and excitement of the unknown,” said Anderson. “We look forward to the camaraderie of the event and meeting the other 115 riders along the route.”



