Something brewing for craft beer aficionados in new year with BC Beer Con

Craft beer aficionados in B.C. will be able to gather to see what’s brewing in the new year.

According to a press release, BC Craft Brewers Guild will again host the BC Craft Brewers Conference, BC Beer Con, from Feb. 3-4 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, offering attendees the opportunity to network and learn about craft beer, with this year’s event available for people to attend in person.

The two-day event will feature three themes – brewing, sales and marketing and operations and finance – and will feature a keynote speaker each day, as well as seminars, industry updates and over 50 vendors with which to make contacts.

“We are ecstatic to kick off 2022 by holding the [conference] the way it was meant to be­ – in person,” said Ken Beattie, BC Craft Brewers Guild executive director, in the press release. “This event offers an opportunity to reconnect face-to-face while building and strengthening connections both within our industry and outside of it to ensure the vitality of our amazing craft brewing community in B.C.”

In an e-mail, Beattie, said last year’s event was held virtually, but was well attended, with 450 people and 60 vendors.

Among keynote speakers Ren Navarro from Beer. Diversity., who discussed diversity in the Canadian craft beer industry. Fifty-per cent of ticket sales went to support inclusivity and diversity in the Canadian Craft Brewers Association, with $5,750 donated from last year’s event, according to Beattie.

Early-bird registration fees for guild member breweries and associate members; Canadian Craft Brewers Association members and brewing school students are $159 and $219 for the public.

A speakers’ list for 2022 will be announced at a later date, the press release said.

Tickets can be purchased by going to https://harlowagency.swoogo.com/BCBeerCon.

For more information on BC Beer Con, go to www.bcbeercon.com.

