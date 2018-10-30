Carihi’s 2017/2018 Senior Leadership class.

Social media contest asks ‘What’s Your Carihi?’

Carihi Leadership wants to see what students feel represents their school

Paige Pierce

Carihi Mirror

Carihi Leadership wants to know what their school means to the students, and has challenged students to tell them by posting photos or videos that they feel represent some aspect of it.

A school of diversity, Carihi has something for everyone, and when asked to share their most positive influences, students delivered, according to Gabby Mergaert, one of the contest organizers.

“I wanted to see what Carihi means to people, because it’s not just a school,” Mergaert says. ”There was one person who posted a picture of the cherry blossoms, which is something that we didn’t really expect to show up.”

Although Carihi’s landscaping was not something the organizers thought would make a difference to students, they’re excited to see that students are appreciating the small things, ones that people might not have otherwise noticed.

A contest meant to spark up conversations about all of the things their school has to offer, ‘What’s Your Carihi?’ has students thinking about the things they’ve contributed to Carihi’s community as well.

“We’re here for six hours a day, and if you don’t reflect on that and say ‘hey, this has been a big part of my life, what has Carihi shown me, what have I brought to it,’ you end up taking it for granted,” said leadership student Emily Deering.

The main objective of this contest was not to achieve more likes, followers, or attention, but to encourage students to speculate and reflect upon what makes their school feel like it truly does belong to them, as well as bringing awareness to the events and clubs happening behind-the-scenes.

“I think it’s a good way to get people involved and thinking about the stuff that’s going on right now,” Deering added.

The winner will be determined randomly, the lucky student receiving a new Carihi hoodie.

The guidelines to this contest were few, leaving the content of entries completely open to students. The only condition of entry was that their posts were positive and contained appropriate content.

Between extracurriculars like yearbook, band and musical theatre, as well as science, media, and gamers’ clubs, Carihi offers many different activities in the hopes to appeal to the school’s general population.

“There are lots of different things that go on here, so it’s interesting to see what people think about them,” Mergaert said.

Entries for the ‘What’s Your Carihi’ contest are being accepted until Nov. 2, so tag @carihi_activities on Instagram and use the hashtag #whatsyourcarihi for a chance to win a hoodie, valued at around $40.

