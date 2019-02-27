Screengrab from www.weather.gc.ca, Feb. 27, 2019.

Snowfall expected amid chilly weather in Campbell River

Environment Canada says 2 cm of snowfall expected overnight

It’s a chilly morning in Campbell River, currently -8 C and -11 C with windchill. A high of 2 C is expected today, along with increased cloudiness, according to Environment Canada.

Flurries are expected in the evening, followed by periods of snow after midnight, with 2 cm of snowfall forecasted, as temperatures drop to -1 C.

The outlook is currently good on the highways, according to DriveBC, with no special alerts listed for the Campbell River area.



