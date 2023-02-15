The North Island Snowmoble Association’s annual Snowarama “Funraiser” returns Feb. 19 on Mt. Adrian. This event raises money for B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities/Easter Seals. Photo contributed

The North Island Snowmoble Association’s annual Snowarama “Funraiser” returns Feb. 19 on Mt. Adrian. This event raises money for B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities/Easter Seals. Photo contributed

Snowarama returns to raise funds for Easter Seals

A great day of snowmobiling and fundraising

The North Island Snowmobile Association’s annual Snowarama returns to Mt. Adrian Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The annual “Funraiser” supports the B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities and has raised over $180,000 since its inception. Funds collected go towards Easter Seal House and Easter Seal camps that provide disabled children a summer camp experience that they will cherish forever. The focus of the camps is to give children abilities by helping them learn independence, confidence and skills they need to live happy, fulfilling lives.

Snowmobilers can have a great day of snowmobiling with door prizes, a 50/50 draw and a great barbecue lunch at the North Island Snowmobile Association’s snowmobile cabin located off Cranberry Lane.

To participate contact Loren at 250-830-8040 or Norm at 250-204-5120.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Women’s Memorial March remembers murders, missing Indigenous women

Just Posted

The North Island Snowmoble Association’s annual Snowarama “Funraiser” returns Feb. 19 on Mt. Adrian. This event raises money for B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities/Easter Seals. Photo contributed
Snowarama returns to raise funds for Easter Seals

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)
NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.

The Tidemark Theatre. Photo courtesy, Linda Allen.
Continuing a legacy: Jacquie Gordon’s legacy is giving back to the Tidemark Theatre

A Women’s Memorial March was held in Campbell River Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, starting out from Laichiltach Family Life society on 4th Ave. and continuing down Dogwood St. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Women’s Memorial March remembers murders, missing Indigenous women