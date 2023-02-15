Snowarama returns to raise funds for Easter Seals

The North Island Snowmoble Association’s annual Snowarama “Funraiser” returns Feb. 19 on Mt. Adrian. This event raises money for B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities/Easter Seals. Photo contributed

The North Island Snowmobile Association’s annual Snowarama returns to Mt. Adrian Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The annual “Funraiser” supports the B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities and has raised over $180,000 since its inception. Funds collected go towards Easter Seal House and Easter Seal camps that provide disabled children a summer camp experience that they will cherish forever. The focus of the camps is to give children abilities by helping them learn independence, confidence and skills they need to live happy, fulfilling lives.

Snowmobilers can have a great day of snowmobiling with door prizes, a 50/50 draw and a great barbecue lunch at the North Island Snowmobile Association’s snowmobile cabin located off Cranberry Lane.

To participate contact Loren at 250-830-8040 or Norm at 250-204-5120.

