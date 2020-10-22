Smoke alarms save lives – change batteries when clocks go back an hour Nov. 1: fire chief

“Regularly changing smoke alarm batteries is quite possibly the easiest, most affordable way to save lives,” says Campbell River fire chief Thomas Doherty.

Chief Doherty is issuing an urgent reminder about the importance of having working smoke alarms in all Campbell River homes.

“The unfortunate reality is that fire kills approximately eight Canadians every week. Nearly three-quarters of those deaths are in residential fires, and most are completely avoidable,” Doherty says. “Working smoke alarms greatly increase the chances of surviving a house fire.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire research has demonstrated that with today’s modern furnishings, fires spread much more rapidly than in the past when more natural materials were used. Having a sufficient number of properly located, working smoke alarms in accordance with the British Columbia Building Code will give you the most time to escape a fire.

If you haven’t changed your smoke alarm batteries yet this year, now is the perfect time. The Campbell River Fire Department recommends replacing smoke alarm batteries each spring or fall, with the time change. Clocks will be set back one hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time on Nov. 1.

“Saving lives can be as simple as changing your smoke alarm batteries once a year. We also recommend having a smoke alarm in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area, and on each floor of your home,” Doherty adds. “For everyone’s sake, please make regular smoke alarm testing in your home a priority. And plan to replace smoke alarms every seven to 10 years.”

For more information, you can contact the Campbell River Fire Department at 250-286-6266 or visit our website www.campbellriver.ca/fire.

Campbell River