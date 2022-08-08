Sizzling SalmonFest weekend

The bands gather again for the Massed Bands Retreat at the end of the day’s events at the Campbell River Highland Gathering on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Tossing the caber is one of the quintessential heavy events of the Highalnd Games and includes both men and women. Victoria’s Alex Macara spins in the hammer throw during the heavy events of the Campbell River Highaldn gathering at Nunss Creek Park, Aug. 6, 2022. A competitor in the individual piping puts her best notes together for a judge in the Campbell River Highland Gathering at Nunns Creek Park, Aug. 6, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The bands participating in the Campbell River HIghland Gathering march in for the massed bands and opening ceremony at Nunns Creek Park, Aug. 6, 2022. The bands participating in the Campbell River HIghland Gathering march in for the massed bands and opening ceremony at Nunns Creek Park, Aug. 6, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The bands participating in the Campbell River HIghland Gathering march in for the massed bands and opening ceremony at Nunns Creek Park, Aug. 6, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Competitors line up their shots in the axe toss during the Best in the Bush Competition during the North Island Logger Sports demonstrations on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. A competitor gets in a good chop in the Best in the Bush Competition at the North Island Logger Sports demonstration at Nunns Creek Park, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Dave McLeod buzzes his way through a log at the North Island Logger Sports demonstrations at Nunns Creek Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Competitors demonstrate the tree climbing event at the North Island Logger Sports demonstration at Nunns Creek Park, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River SalmonFest returned with a bang Aug. 5-8 at Nunns Creek Park with sunny skies and strong attendance.

The two main events under the SalmonFest banner put on a full slate of activities wth the North Island Logger Sports putting on a demonstration of logger sports events and the Campbell River Highland Gathering drawing competitors from around Vancouver Island for full slate of traditional Highland events.

The weekend also featured musical performances by Doug Folkins, Jame Robertson and Victoria’s Clanna Morna.

Campbell River