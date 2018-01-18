The “Robertson Rockers,” winners of the Sing Me a Song contest’s Under-18 category in 2015, are shown in a video posted to the program’s Youtube channel.

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Have a song about British Columbia you’re itching to write, sing and record, or such a ditty already done?

It’s a candidate for the Sing Me A Song music program, launched for a fifth year Thursday (Jan. 18) by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon.

Her program gives musical groups of all ages and genres the opportunity to write and sing an original B.C.-themed song in the lead-up to 2021, the 150th anniversary of the province’s entry into the Confederation.

Entries will be judged by a panel of musicians, and a $1,000 award is given annually in each of three age categories.

The “Sing Me a Song BC” channel on Youtube showcases winners and other entries from previous years.

“The entries we have received for the past four seasons were outstanding and showed that community pride is alive and well in British Columbia,” Guichon said on Thursday.

“We are looking forward to this next phase of the program and showcasing the great musical talent found across the province.”

Entries are due by March 30, via the website ltgov.bc.ca.

“Whether it is a school or community choir or other amateur musical group, all submissions must have a minimum of eight voices and musical accompaniment is welcome,” says a post on the website.

“Each song must be original content, no longer than five minutes in length, and be based on the ‘British Columbia 150’ themes. For younger age groups, adults may assist in the creation of the musical content. Musicality, spirit and originality are highly encouraged.”

CLICK HERE to see a list of the contest winners since 2014.


