Catch kinfo at Merit Home Furniture on May 5 as they provide the music for a silent auction and barbecue to support the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.

Silent Auction and Barbecue to support the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society

A silent auction and barbecue at Merit Home Furniture Saturday, May 5 will benefit the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.

Come down to Merit Home Furniture between 12 p.m and 2 p.m. for a hotdog or hamburger and music from local band Kin Fo. You’ll have the chance to bid on some fabulous items for your home from Merit Home Furniture and Transitions Thrift Store from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hot dogs will be available for a suggested donation of $2 and hamburgers for $4 each. The Transition Society Associated Tire provided the barbecue and Quality Foods donated the food.

The Society is also delighted that Kin Fo will be performing! Kin Fo is a hillbilly band that play homemade instruments along with a wide variety of traditional instruments. Kin Fo plays popular music with jazz, blues, folk and roots influence, using homemade or improvised instruments.

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society operates the Ann Elmore Transition House as well as Rose Harbour, which provides second-stage housing to women and children at risk of homelessness. They also provide outreach services, child and youth counselling, safe homes in remote communities, and much more. For more information about the Transition Society, visit www.annelmorehouse.ca

