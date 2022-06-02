Signs of summer in Campbell River

Willow Point splash park and Centennial Outdoor Pool are opening for the season

Several Campbell River swimmers hit the water for a freestyle heat at Centennial Pool. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Don’t let the clouds in the sky fool you, hot days are ahead.

To help residents keep cool, the City of Campbell River is opening its Centennial Outdoor Pool on Monday, June 6, at which point it will be available seven days a week during the summer months.

The facility includes a main pool, wading pool, and a water slide to keep the whole family entertained.

Pool programs and schedules can be found in the city’s recreation guide, available at www.campbellriver.ca or by calling 250-286-5317.

The beloved splash park in Willow Point Park is now open for the season too.

The park is divided into three play zones; for families, teens and toddlers, so kids of all ages can enjoy the facility. Play fire hydrants and hoses, fishing poles, and a mega soaker are also available.

The splash park will remain available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from now until Labour Day (Monday, Sept. 5). Washrooms, change rooms and a play park are nearby, but visitors should be aware that the splash park is not supervised.

While the it is free to use, the City of Campbell River asks large groups to make a reservation by emailing outdoorbooking@campbellriver.ca or calling 250-286-5301.



