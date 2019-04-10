Showers and mild weather in Campbell River today

Environment Canada says high of 11 C today

It’s currently 5 C and raining lightly at the Campbell River airport, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast is calling for showers ending late this morning, followed by mainly cloudy conditions and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

A high of 11 C is expected today, followed by a low of 6 C tonight with cloudy skies and showers beginning late this evening.

As of 6:30 a.m., the highways around Campbell River are clear, according to DriveBC.

