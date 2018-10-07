Sharing a meal, lifting spirits: Dodd’s Campbell River’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Many people in need of a hand or simply a lift of their spirits received a Thanksgiving dinner Friday thanks to Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress in Campbell River.

The retailer held its second annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen on Oct. 5 and offered two sittings of traditional turkey Thanksgiving dinner to whomever needed it. The event motto is “Share a meal. Lift your spirits. Feed your soul.”

Dodds staff and Salvation Army volunteers prepared and served the delicious meal.

Dodds Furniture Campbell River manager Norm Potoski does some of the heavy lifting at the second annual Dodd’s Thanksgiving Dinner held at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen on Friday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Volunteers load plates up with turkey at Dodd’s 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen on Friday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Dinner’s ready at Dodd’s 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen on Friday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror