Sharing a meal, lifting spirits: Dodd’s Campbell River’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Many people in need of a hand or simply a lift of their spirits received a Thanksgiving dinner Friday thanks to Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress in Campbell River.

The retailer held its second annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen on Oct. 5 and offered two sittings of traditional turkey Thanksgiving dinner to whomever needed it. The event motto is “Share a meal. Lift your spirits. Feed your soul.”

Dodds staff and Salvation Army volunteers prepared and served the delicious meal.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Dodds Furniture Campbell River manager Norm Potoski does some of the heavy lifting at the second annual Dodd’s Thanksgiving Dinner held at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen on Friday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Volunteers load plates up with turkey at Dodd’s 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen on Friday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Dinner’s ready at Dodd’s 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen on Friday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Capt. Keith Hopkins is one link in the relay chain distributing turkey dinners at Dodd’s 2nd Annual thanksgiving Dinner at the Salvation Army Lighthouse Community Kitchen on Friday. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Campbell River basketball tournament to raise funds for Jonah Shankar’s fight against cancer

Just Posted

Sharing a meal, lifting spirits: Dodd’s Campbell River’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Many people in need of a hand or simply a lift of… Continue reading

Campbell River basketball tournament to raise funds for Jonah Shankar’s fight against cancer

A basketball tournament in aid of Jonah Shankar, the young man fighting… Continue reading

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How a Campbell River group prevents fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Local overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since last year – AIDS Vancouver Island

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

“A Crawl Down the Ogre”: Legendary mountaineer to speak about Himalayan ordeal in Campbell River

Doug Scott’s lecture at the Tidemark to raise funds for relief in quake-ravaged Nepal

VIDEO: Phase 1 of Big Rock Boat Ramp upgrades complete and ramp open

Long-awaited upgrades to the Big Rock Boat Ramp have been finished, and… Continue reading

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Long, cold winters and short summers mean females can’t reproduce every year

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

Pettersson sparkles again but Canucks fall 7-4 to Flames

Super rookie not enough to lift Vancouver past Calgary

B.C. Lions keep CFL playoff hopes alive, dump Argos 26-23

Win evens B.C.’s record at 7-7

Most Read