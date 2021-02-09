Keri Bemister, Seymour Pacific Developments Executive Assistant, presents a $8,130 cheque to Tara Jordan, Campbell River KidStart Coordinator. Photo contributed

Seymour Pacific comes through for Campbell River KidStart again

The staff and owners of Seymour Pacific Developments and Broadstreet Properties came through to help Campbell River kids involved in John Howard KidStart for the third year in a row.

KidStart, Campbell River’s only mentoring program for children and youth, depends on fundraising to provide mentoring services to children and youth who could use extra support.

“Seymour Pacific Developments and Broadstreet Properties’ wonderful fundraising efforts for KidStart continue to make life changing relationships possible for our community’s kids,” said Tara Jordan, Campbell River KidStart Coordinator.

Janelle Escott, Seymour Pacific Developments Communications Officer, said, “Our staff love hearing the updates about the children we are sponsoring in KidStart, and the home office fundraiser challenge has become a tradition that everyone looks forward to.”

Seymour Pacific Developments and Broadstreet Properties again set a goal of $2,400 and challenged each of their four floors to raise $600 or more over the eight-week fundraiser.

“This year we had to get very creative because of the COVID-19 restrictions that we have in place at our office, so a lot of the fundraising happened virtually. We did jeans days, online photo contests, and other giveaways,” Escott said.

She added that the local businesses they approached downtown were incredibly supportive when they heard that Seymour Pacific Developments and Broadstreet Properties were fundraising for KidStart, so it was really a community effort.

“I feel like the response we got is a reflection of The John Howard Society of North Island and what they do for our city, as so many businesses were willing to jump onboard,” said Escott.

Once again, the staff were very happy to exceed their goal. They raised $4,065 and the Mailman family doubled their efforts for a total donation of $8,130.

John Howard KidStart relies on donations, grants, and Gaming funds to operate. For more information on donating or volunteering, contact Campbell River KidStart Coordinator Tara Jordan at 250-203-3111 or tara.jordan@jhsni.bc.ca, or visit http://www.jhsni.bc.ca/index.php/kidstart/

Most Read