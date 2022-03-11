Seven Campbell River students going to provincial skill competition

A competitor works on a graphic design challenge at the Skills Canada North Island Regionals. Photo by School District 72

Seven local high school students will represent Campbell River at the Skills Canada B.C. Provincials after strong showings at the regional competition in Courtenay on March 2.

Altogether, 12 competitors from Carihi Secondary School and Timberline Secondary School won medals at the North Island regionals, which were hosted in-person at GP Vanier Secondary School.

Carihi will send five students to the provincial competition – Johnathan Bellrose for cabinetmaking, Markus Johnson for welding, Logan Jones and Elliot Sidlick for computer animation, and Carson Langill for Carpentry.

Timberline has two students who will move on too. Ella Schootstra won gold for digital art, as did Matt Baker for web design.

READ MORE: CR students on their way to provincial skills competition

READ MORE: Campbell River school district budgeting an extra million for on-call teachers costs

The complete list of medal winners is available on the SD72 website.

While the Tradex in Abbotsford has been the host site for Skills Canada Provincials in the past, this year’s competitions will be spread out in a mix of in-person, and virtual events through April.

Skills Canada BC regional competitions provide opportunities for competitors and student spectators, to learn about careers in the skilled trades and technology sectors by watching live competitions, participating in Women-in-Trades workshops, and try-a-trade activities.



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSD72