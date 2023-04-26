Serenity Garden at Campbell River Hospice has new school of fish

A quiet crowd who huddled around the back of Campbell River Hospice’s Serenity Garden welcomed the hospice’s newest additions on April 25: A school of koi fish.

The fish, native to Japan, were released on a uniform fashion by proprietor Alli Cavender of Campbell River’s Funny Farm Koi and Pond. The various koi included breeds of Yamabuki, Sanke, Butterfly and Shusui.

“We have had this pond for about seven years,” said CR Hospice Executive Director Louise Daviduck. “We were having problems keeping it clean. One suggestion from a cleaning service was to ‘get some koi fish’ to assist with the clean up. That’s what we’re doing here today.”

Each of the 14 fish were released into the pond, after a period of transition where the bags containing them were put in the garden’s pond. This was done to get the newest residents accustomed to the pond’s temperature. Once assimilated to the coolness of the pond, each was released.

Donations came from Fraser Valley Koi and Pond of Vancouver, as well as a family from Courtenay, who donated anonymously.

“They’re very calming. They’re mesmerizing,” said Cavender. “It’s really easy to just lose time and the stresses of your life to just refocus on things sitting back here.”

Daviduck said that beside the sanitary purposes of the fish, it’s also a chance for residents of the hospice to come out and enjoy the peace that comes with the Serenity Garden.

“Having a space back here. That’s the purpose of the Serenity Garden,” said Daviduck. “The purpose of the hospice altogether is to help people relax, take a deep breath and their mind off what they’re going through.”

CR Hospice specializes in grief counselling, support and palliative care services. It is fitting then, that one of the fishes donated by Funny Farm Koi is also battling cancer.

“It’s a little bit like the fish has come to hospice as well,” said Cavender. “I think it’s a good spot for him. He’s a gentle giant and a beautiful fish and to be in a really great place like this, he definitely deserves it.”

For more information on CR Hospice and events around the hospice, such as May 14’s Walk to remember, visit http://www.crhospice.ca/services . For more on Funny Farm Koi, visit http://www.funnyfarmkoi.com

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell RiverCharity and Donationsgarden life