Seniors in motion

Do you ever hear people say, “He’s sure slowing down,” or “I’m getting older, it’s time to slow down?”

After a hard-working life, we deserve to take it easy! However, it’s also important to keep ourselves healthy and strong. Did you know that falls are the leading cause of injury in seniors, and that most falls are preventable? Keeping yourself fit is one of the best ways to lower your risk of falling.

At Berwick, we have many tools to help you achieve and maintain your endurance, strength, balance and flexibility: known as the “four pillars of fitness.” Our Active Living Coordinators are all certified for “Stronger You” seniors’ fitness programming, and they work together to provide a vibrant, varied schedule of activities every day. Chair exercises and chair yoga, strength training, scenic walks, and stretching are all frequent offerings for our residents. As the saying goes, “Move it or lose it!”

Each Berwick community has a fitness room, furnished with equipment specially designed and built for seniors. Residents enjoy the recumbent bikes and stair climbers, ellipticals and treadmills, as well as a full complement of resistant bands and free weights. Best of all, our friendly and knowledgeable staff are available to demonstrate the safest and most beneficial way to use the machines.

Millie has used the fitness room every morning for forty minute, for the past two years. She’s lived here for six years now and says, “I love it, the recumbent bike is my ideal thing. I started because it’s good for my heart.”

Spin bikes are a popular new addition to the fitness equipment at Berwick by the Sea – sets of pedals that are placed on the floor in front of a regular chair. It’s always nice to have a view, so we set up in the theatre and ‘cycle’ through Tuscany (or France, or Bali…) What a great chance to get your heart rate up while expanding your horizons!

You can rest assured that, at Berwick, we have everything in place to keep you happy, strong and healthy. Your next move might be not just a change, but a change for the better.

1 – 2 – 3 – GO!

