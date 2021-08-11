Volunteers with the Old Age Pensioners Organization wrapped and delivered 30 comforters and pillows for seniors in long term care in Williams lake Dec. 15. The gifts were shared between residents at Cariboo Place, Williams Lake Seniors Village and Deni House. (Photo submitted)

Seniors are a staple of the community’s volunteer force

The benefits of volunteering for seniors may surprise you.

Seniors make up a large percentage of volunteers and are a staple for community groups and organizations. Researchers suggest that volunteering is linked to greater physical and psychological wellbeing.

Volunteering is just one way that older adults can remain actively engaged in and connected with those around them. Positive and active aging focuses on strengthening appreciation of the significant contribution older adults bring to our community, while optimizing opportunities for remaining healthy, independent and connected to those around them.

Studies have found that up to 15 per cent of the population lives with feelings of loneliness and over 30 per cent of older adults in Canada are at high risk of loneliness. To be clear, being alone shouldn’t necessarily be confused with loneliness. For example, many people enjoy being alone and live healthy, happy lives.

As some of Canada’s most engaged volunteers, older adults play a significant role in making our community stronger and a more resilient place to live. Volunteer opportunities can range from one-time, short term and longer-term time commitments.

Volunteering is:

– a great way to get to know your community and to meet new people

– an ideal option to share your valuable knowledge, experience and skills from your career

– a way to make a difference in causes that you care about and feel the sense of satisfaction from making a difference in the lives of others

– a remedy for loneliness!

How do I get started? Contact your local volunteer centre, Volunteer Campbell River to learn about current volunteer opportunities. They can be reached at 250-287-8111.

In addition, Volunteer Campbell River hosting LIFT Fest – a Community Resource and Volunteer Fair on Friday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sportsplex. The event is called LIFT Fest to highlight Leadership, Innovation, Friendship, and Talent. You can learn about what is available in Campbell River, ask your questions, and sign up for activities that interest you!

– Information provided by Cheryl Stinson, Campbell River Seniors Info Hub

