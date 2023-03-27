Uschi Hanelt helps Gracie O'Farrell (right) make a seed bomb at Seedy Saturday in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Seedy Saturday sees good turnout

Unofficial start to growing season a hit in Campbell River

Campbell River’s growing season is officially off to a start after this year’s Seedy Saturday event.

Held on March 25 at the Sportsplex, Seedy Saturday gave people a chance to buy local seeds, exchange seeds and ideas, and to learn about various endeavours going on around the community.

The City of Campbell River even had an event for the little ones, showing them how to make seed bombs from recycled paper.

The event was well-attended, with a large crowd present until closing at 1 p.m.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Uschi Hanelt helps Gracie O'Farrell (right) make a seed bomb at Seedy Saturday in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Claudia Sylvester (right) teaches Ronan McMahon how to make a seed bomb at the Campbell River Seedy Saturday event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

