Seedy Saturday sees good turnout

Campbell River’s growing season is officially off to a start after this year’s Seedy Saturday event.

Held on March 25 at the Sportsplex, Seedy Saturday gave people a chance to buy local seeds, exchange seeds and ideas, and to learn about various endeavours going on around the community.

The City of Campbell River even had an event for the little ones, showing them how to make seed bombs from recycled paper.

The event was well-attended, with a large crowd present until closing at 1 p.m.

