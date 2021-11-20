Second day of CR Rotary live auction underway

Hundreds of items available to help fund local projects

This year’s installment of the The Rotary Club of Campbell River’s TV and live online auction is underway, with bidding continuing until tonight (Nov. 20).

It is the 46th year of the auction, which is the organization’s main fundraising event. All proceeds are invested locally.

It has helped generate funds for important and impactful local projects throughout Campbell River, including the Rotary Seawalk and Elk Falls Suspension Bridge — as well as smaller projects — but also supports other Rotary fundraising.

The auction is being conducted from the Campbell River Community Centre.

An evening of bidding was held on Nov. 19. The auction has started again today (Nov. 20) and will run until around 9:30 pm tonight.

There is a broadcasting delay for the Shaw Cable 4 Broadcast. Therefore organizers are recommending using the online web stream to watch and bid.

Bids can be made by calling 250-923-2437.

Items can be picked up from the Community Centre today and tomorrow (Nov. 21).

