Second annual charity golf event aims to drive away domestic violence

For the second year in a row, golf fans looking to enjoy a day on the course, while raising funds to help women and children impacted by domestic violence, will want to mark June 12 on their calendars for the Drive Away Domestic Violence Charity Golf Day!

“We are thrilled to be back,” said Diane Palmer, Public Relations and Economic Development Coordinator for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society. “This is a day of fun for all participants whether they are golf pros or first-time golfers and will raise funds for our new build: Eagle Harbour. It’s a win-win.”

The second annual Drive Away Domestic Violence Charity Golf Day will take place at Storey Creek Golf Club and will feature a scramble format, a silent auction, a 50/50 draw and a shot at a hole-in-one for a chance to win a vehicle valued up to $40,000 from Rollin’ Island Autos! The cost of $175 per player includes a round of golf, a shared power cart, a warm-up basket, dinner, prizes and more. Our goal is to raise $50,000 to provide the comforts of home to our clients that will be living in Eagle Harbour upon its completion in the Fall of 2023.

“Our services are needed more than ever in our communities,” Palmer said. ‘We are grateful that we will be able to expand the services we provide to women, and their children, who are leaving abuse. I would like to express thanks for the support we have received from the community that makes our work possible.”

The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society operates the Ann Elmore Transition House and Rose Harbour Transitional Housing in Campbell River as well as safe homes in remote locations.

The Ann Elmore House is a short-term emergency shelter which provides shelter, support, food, clothing and necessities for women and children at risk of abuse or violence. They also offer detox, supportive recovery, and stabilization programs.

Rose Harbour is a program which includes time-limited subsidized housing and services for clients who are impacted by homelessness, abuse, violence and/or substance misuse.

The society also offers child and youth support services, outreach services, a 24 hour telephone help line and more. Under their umbrella of services is the Women’s Drop-in Center that provides much needed services such as drop-in crisis counselling, poverty relief items, referrals to services and more. Eagle Harbour will provide a mix of permanent and time-limited housing for women, with a focus on senior women.

For more information, including online registration and COVID 19 protocols, visit annelmorehouse.ca/golf

