The Storm’s Jake McNeil reads about some of hockey’s greatest with eight-year-old Alex Dickdeblt before everyone heads out to the courtyard to play some shinny. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Score With Reading!

Local kids join players from the Campbell River Storm to celebrate hockey and reading together

Books and hockey came together in wonderful fashion on Aug. 24 at the Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library.

“This is the first time we’ve done it in Campbell River,” says children and youth librarian Joëlle Samson, but based on the turnout, she thinks it will likely return in the near future.

“We’ve got maybe 30 kids out today, and the energy is really great,” she says.

The afternoon started with a meet-and-greet with some players from the Campbell River Storm before the kids picked books about hockey and sat down to read with the players. Gift bags were then given out to all the kids before heading out into the courtyard for some shinny with Tales the Whale, the museum’s mascot, and Mayor Andy Adams.

Check out some of the action:

Previous story
Campbell River girl cuts hair to support cancer patients

Just Posted

Breaking: Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned.

Rivercity Players hopes to crack open a liquor license soon

Society has been applying for one-time permits for each event, which is costly and time consuming

Campbell River girl cuts hair to support cancer patients

A nine-year-old girl is giving her red locks to a charity that provides hairpieces to children

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Score With Reading!

Local kids join players from the Campbell River Storm to celebrate hockey and reading together

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting for the second day with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Most Read