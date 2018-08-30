Score With Reading!

Local kids join players from the Campbell River Storm to celebrate hockey and reading together

The Storm’s Jake McNeil reads about some of hockey’s greatest with eight-year-old Alex Dickdeblt before everyone heads out to the courtyard to play some shinny. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Books and hockey came together in wonderful fashion on Aug. 24 at the Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library.

“This is the first time we’ve done it in Campbell River,” says children and youth librarian Joëlle Samson, but based on the turnout, she thinks it will likely return in the near future.

“We’ve got maybe 30 kids out today, and the energy is really great,” she says.

The afternoon started with a meet-and-greet with some players from the Campbell River Storm before the kids picked books about hockey and sat down to read with the players. Gift bags were then given out to all the kids before heading out into the courtyard for some shinny with Tales the Whale, the museum’s mascot, and Mayor Andy Adams.

Check out some of the action: