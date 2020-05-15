On hand for a donation of 16,000 to the Campbell River Food Bank on May 11 were (from left): Andrea Craddock, president of CUPE 723, Laird Rhulen on behalf of Campbell River Principals and Vice-Principals Association, Deb Willis, manager of the CR Food Bank, and Dave Harper, president of Campbell River and District Teachers Association. Photo contributed

School support staff, teachers and principals come through for Campbell River food bank

CUPE 723, support staff of School District 72, feel incredibly fortunate to still be working in a time when many people are facing layoffs or closure of their businesses.

“We recognize the increased need to help with the basics for families struggling throughout our SD 72 community and beyond,” said Andrea Craddock, president CUPE 723. “In light of this, CUPE 723 executive made the decision to reallocate funds budgeted for Conventions and Education and make a donation of $5,000 to the Campbell River Food Bank. We also thought to send a challenge out to the Campbell River Teachers Association (CRDTA) and the Campbell River Principals and Vice Principals Association (CRPVPA) to meet our donation and present one big donation to the Food Bank.”

Both CRDTA and CRPVPA met the challenge and the teachers actually exceeded it by $1,000. Deb Willis, manager of the CR Food Bank, Andrea Craddock, president of CUPE 723, Laird Rhulen on behalf of CRPVPA and Dave Harper, president of CRDTA met to hand off the cheques on May 11.

“This initiative felt like a way for the SD 72 team to give back and reinforce the care and concern we have for all families during this difficult time,” Craddock said. “‘We Are All In This Together.’”

