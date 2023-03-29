School District 72’s international student program seeks new host families

School District 72 is looking for new host families for the district’s International Student program, starting in September.

Program manager Mercedes Hayduk speaks with passion when describing the program, which has taken place every year since 2005.

“I’ve been a host parent myself,” said Hayduk when speaking about the program. “The relationships we create across the globe will help have greater understanding of other people and it builds empathy for others.”

Countries in Western Europe, like Germany and Spain, as well as Asian countries like Japan and Taiwan have sent their students over the years to learn, immerse and indulge in Canadian culture. Compared to their homeland, Hayduk says a lot of these students find the Canadian education system to be one of inclusivity and uniqueness.

“Our education system promotes critical thinking and electives, not just academics,” said Hayduk. “I think another big part of it is that it also prioritizes relationships as well. Relationships in the classroom are quite different than you would find in Europe or Asia. It’s a big adaptation for foreign students, they love it. It’s less formal than where they are from. They get a high quality education, and it’s a great experience learning about Canadian Culture.”

In terms of what families the district my be looking at, Hayduk says they can be as diverse and unique as the international students they house.

“The definition of family is quite broad,” said Hayduk. “It could be a single parent, it could be a same sex couple. It might be a Grandpa and Grandma — We’ve actually got some wonderful grandparent-type hosts. Every child is different, as some want to be with other teenagers or other children. But some may need a quieter home, where the evening is just spent chatting or talking. We’ve got all kinds of kids that come here, and they’re all looking for a host family that suits them.”

65 children will be welcomed into high schools Carihi and Timberline in September. Hayduk says with the onset of the COVID pandemic, it made it impossible for students that came to even leave.

“We had a few students that never went home,” said Hayduk. “Some were on a graduation pathway, and some decided to just stay. So they did so during that period.”

Hayduk says that by coordinating this program, the students learn about inclusivity, and have a greater understanding of diverse cultures.

“My daughter attends Carihi High, and I love the fact she can interact with students from Japan or Taiwan. She can learn about their education system, because it is quite different,” said Hayduk. “There’s lots of divisiveness out there, and we can have greater understanding for other people and other cultures when we welcome them.”

A Q&A session for hosting families will be April 13, at the SD72 building at 7:30 pm.

