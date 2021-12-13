Santa Paddle spreads holiday spirit on the waves

A Santa gets ready to launch. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow. A canoe with a penguin to lead the way. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow. A group of Santas — some with wet suits to stop the cold — participate in this year’s Santa Paddle. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow. Everyone cruising along at the Santa Paddle. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow. The Santa Paddle brightened everyone’s spirits. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow. This year’s Santa Paddle featured a varied crew. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow. Paddling together. Photo courtesy Billie Harlow.

A paddleboarder dressed as Santa is a rare sight — let alone an entire group of them.

But on Dec. 11, a group of paddleboarders, with a few kayaker and canoeist friends alongside — participated in this year’s Santa Paddle at Stories Beach. Many were dressed as Santa, or at least were wearing a Santa hat.

This event is a yearly tradition to spread some holiday cheer in Campbell River. It also provides an excuse to get out on the water, despite colder weather as of late.

Campbell RiverChristmasHolidaysSanta Claus