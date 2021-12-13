Santa Paddle spreads holiday spirit on the waves

A paddleboarder dressed as Santa is a rare sight — let alone an entire group of them.
But on Dec. 11, a group of paddleboarders, with a few kayaker and canoeist friends alongside — participated in this year’s Santa Paddle at Stories Beach. Many were dressed as Santa, or at least were wearing a Santa hat.
This event is a yearly tradition to spread some holiday cheer in Campbell River. It also provides an excuse to get out on the water, despite colder weather as of late.
