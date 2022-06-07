Salvation Army Kettle duo honoured with Rotary Paul Harris Award Fellowships

Campbell River Daybreak Rotary honoured two special guests during last week’s morning meeting at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

Tami Ness and Hazen Taylor were awarded Paul Harris Award Fellowships. This honour acknowledges tremendous “service above self” for community members whose dedication to supporting others truly impacts lives in a positive way as “People of Action.”

To many local residents, Ness and Taylor are known for their involvement with the Salvation Army Kettle program. For the past 13 years they have been co-ordinating Kettle Volunteer schedules, gathering community contributions, and providing a very welcome cup of hot chocolate to kettle volunteers especially on those blustery December days.

The Salvation Army Kettle program involves eight locations operating from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. every week day and Saturday in two hour shifts for a full six weeks from mid-November to Christmas. Pastor Violet of the Salvation Army describes both Nes and Taylor as “absolutely amazing” and hints that they won’t be able to retire until she does.

As Norm Facey’s year as Daybreak Rotary president draws to a close, he wanted to ensure Daybreak Rotary was able to acknowledge Ness and Taylor’s longstanding contribution.

“Community members like Hazen and Tami make a difference to the quality of life in Campbell River,” Facey said.

Campbell River Daybreak Rotary members have assisted in the program for the past 12 years by providing volunteers for two kettle shifts daily during kettle season.

“It’s our way of partnering with other very caring and supportive community organizations,” Facey said. “There are many remarkable volunteers in this community who give of their time to make a difference.”

Last year the Salvation Army Kettle program raised $107,862.50. These donations help fund the Salvation Army Lighthouse program which provides a much needed lunch program and other supports for many in need.

