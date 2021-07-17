Salmon Fest and Highland Gathering coming back this summer

Campbell River’s Salmon Fest, Highland Gathering and (hopefully) the Rotary parade are all coming back this August.

On Aug. 7, three of the summer’s big name events will be starting up again at Nunns Creek Park, combined with the regular set of food, crafts and display booths folks have come to enjoy.

“We got it going again this year,” said Brian Shaw, chair of Salmon Fest and Highland Gathering. “We hated losing the last one (in 2020) and it was touch and go whether this one would get off the ground too.”

The day starts with the Campbell River Fire Department serving up a pancake breakfast. From there the Highland Games start up with a solo competition starting at 10 a.m., followed by a full-band march-by and competition.

“That’s always an impressive sight for the pedestrians who come to look at it,” Shaw said.

Following that will be the heavy games, starting at around lunchtime.

Though they are unable to hold a Highland Dance competition this year, there will be demonstrations of various dances.

Into the afternoon will be the full-band competitions, before the bands form up for the Rotary Parade.

Though they are still waiting for insurance and the city’s approval for the parade, Shaw is confident that it will go on. The Salmon Fest has enlisted the Canada Day Committee, who have “pulled out all the stops to get at least 25-odd floats lined up. They’ll have the pipe bands grouped together in 3 sections to create probably a good-sized sound throughout the parade.”

After the parade, the salmon BBQ starts. Shaw is expecting the cost to be around $10 for the BBQ.

The whole day wraps up at around 7 p.m.

Admission is free or by donation. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including social distancing and hand sanitization.

“It’s going to be a big event, and I know a lot of people are going to want to get out and do something,” Shaw said. “We’ve got a chock full weekend. This’ll be the first event that happens in Campbell River and boy is it ever cramped.”

More information is available at crsalmonfestival.com.

