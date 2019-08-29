Salmon enhancement fundraiser set for Aug. 31 in Sayward

By Don Daniels

The first annual Straits View Salmon Festival is coming up Saturday, Aug. 31 in Sayward from noon until 4 p.m.

Money raised will go for salmon enhancement on the Salmon River in conjunction with the Campbell River Salmon Foundation. This family event is open to the public and will feature a sockeye salmon barbecue by donation along with live music and events planned for the family.

Painters Lodge/April Point has provided a fishing trip with a room stay and spa and you can get raffle tickets for that at the event that day. Wooden salmon have been placed around the area and kids can take part in a scavenger hunt to win prizes. The event is organized by Nancy Critchley from Sayward and businesses from Campbell River and Sayward have donated items for the salmon festival. The big winner is salmon enhancement with money staying in the community.

The Village of Sayward is a short drive of 45 minutes by taking Highway 19 north and then turning right at the junction. At the moment, you can fish for pinks and springs right off the dock and I expect the weekend to be quite busy with anglers casting out a variety of lures to get a salmon. To the left you can walk to the point and fish off the rocks where people have caught salmon.

The Salmon River is catch and release fishing and there are areas that can be reached by walking a short distance. There are a number of local lakes that have good fishing and information maps are available at the concession next to the gas station. Remember, the logging roads are rough and dusty and the logging companies are actively working in the area. Later in the month of September I have a few lakes picked out and a few of the guys will head out and fly fish in the Sayward area.

Discovery Passage Area 13 has good fishing and those getting out are catching springs and reports vary from day to day. The salmon are deep but those who sportfish using jigs are able to find the bait, get on top of it and hope for the best. Those using riggers are staying at the bottom and the fishing has been good and, yes, many undersize salmon are caught and released. Springs, coho and pinks are around and the locals are getting their fish and those visiting from other areas are going home happy.

With the warm weather in the month of August, I tend to concentrate my trout fishing to the higher elevation lakes. Whatever lake you are fishing, the early morning or late evening hours have been pretty good for fishing and the old standby worms are catching fish. Roberts Lake fishing has been good if you stay in the deep water and right off the boat launch water depth is around 180 feet and fish can be caught in the three-pound-plus category. I recently met Steve Dobrin from Vermont and he was spending time with his wife and grandkids fishing at Echo Lake and he also fly fished the Gold and Campbell River. Steve plans to return to Campbell River in March.

I will be at the Salmon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 31 in Sayward and look forward to meeting the people who come out and support this cause for salmon enhancement in Sayward.

I can be contacted by email at dddon27@yahoo.com or text 250-895-1691