Rotarians Bruce Woermke and Steve Nagle collect donations at last year’s March for Children. Photo contributed

Rotary’s March for Children returns to Campbell River streets Dec. 21

Get your coins ready! The Rotary Clubs’ annual March for Children takes to the streets this Saturday, Dec. 21.

Volunteers will be strategically positioned at intersections around the city collecting donations that go towards purchasing equipment for the maternity department at the Campbell River Hospital. Last year, over $14,000 was raised through the March for Children, which the hospital used to purchase a transcutaneous monitoring system to help premature infants.

When the March began in Campbell River in 1954, all of the funds went to the B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver. In 1994, local Rotarians decided the money should stay in the community and since then, the March for Children has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and purchased over 30 pieces of equipment for the hospital.

Anyone who would like to donate this year can give their donation to one of several volunteers who will be stationed at Alder at 2nd, Dogwood at 4th, Hilchey at Island Highway, and St. Ann’s at Shopper’s Row, from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at all locations.

