Rotary Youth Citizenship Award given to four Campbell River Students.

Award goes to students who have shown remarkable leadership skills, commitment to community service

From Campbell River Christian School, left to right: Linda Krahn, Director of Youth Services Rotary Club of CR, Student recipients, Caleb Haugen and Kiarra Sturhahn and Susie Moscovich, President Rotary Club of CR.

Four students were awarded the Rotary Youth Citizenship Awards in Campbell River.

Students Caleb Haugen and Kiarra Sturhahn from Campbell River Christian School, and Neelah Ntalintumire and Isabelle Laurin from Carihi were given the award.

The Rotary Youth Citizenship Award is an award that is globally bestowed by Rotary International to exceptional students, chosen by their teachers and schools, who have shown remarkable leadership skills as well as a commitment to community service and service above self.

