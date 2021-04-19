Daybreak Rotary and North Island MP Rachel Blaney are joining with the Downtown BIA to step up the Cigarette Waste Recycling Program by donating to the purchase of cigarette butt receptacles. These receptacles will be placed around Downtown Campbell River in locations which indicate a large number of discarded butts. From upper left: George Nyman, Stevie Turley, Sandra Rushton, MP Rachel Blaney and Mike Rushton. Bottom from left, Dave Bazowski, Don Huestis Jan Wade, Heather Gordon Murphey and Craig Gillis. Contributed photo by Codie Harpell Photography
Rotary, MP donations will help Campbell Riverites butt out
Cigarette waste receptacles to be placed around the downtown core
Daybreak Rotary and North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney are joining with the Downtown BIA to step up the Cigarette Waste Recycling Program by donating to the purchase of cigarette butt receptacles.
These receptacles will be placed around Downtown Campbell River in locations which indicate a large number of discarded butts.
Cigarette butts are the number one litter problem and the filters have been named the top ocean microplastics hazard, says Jan Wade, executive director of the Campbell River Downtown BIA.
RELATED: Downtown BIA tackles cigarette butt problem
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Campbell RiverEnvironment
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here