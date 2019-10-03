Martin and Jana Jurek (left) of the Campbell River Hearing Clinic with David Heath (right) of the Rotary Club of Campbell River. The Campbell River Hearing Clinic has been a long-time supporter of the Rotary TV Auction. Photo contributed

Rotary gears up for its 45th Campbell River TV Auction

The annual Rotary TV Auction returns on Nov. 15 and 16 for its 45th year.

The auction has raised over $1.6 million to date. Integral to the auction’s success are the local businesses who donate items and money each year. With their help, the auction raised $116,500 last year for community projects. All funds raised will continue to be reinvested into the community.

Online bidding starts Nov. 5 at www.rotarytvauction.com, with the live auction broadcast on Shaw on Nov. 15 and 16. Look for the auction flyer in the Campbell River Mirror.

