Rollin’ Island Auto and Like New Car Care Campbell River team up to help local women and children this holiday season

Rollin’ Island Autos and Like New Car Care Campbell River have joined together to help a great cause – the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.

This holiday season, these two local businesses are seeking donations of unwrapped gifts for children and comfort items for women who are clients of the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society (CRNITS). For every donation brought to Rollin’ Island Autos, the donor’s name will be entered for a chance to win a deluxe vehicle detail ($300 value) from Like New Car Care or three oil changes from Rollin’ Island Autos. Simply stop by Rollin’ Island Autos at 1384 16th Avenue until Dec. 17 to drop off unwrapped toys for kids or items like purses, scarves, gloves, pajamas or toiletries for women.

And, until Dec 31, Rollin’ Island Autos will make a donation to CRNITS for every vehicle that is purchased! Both businesses have kicked off the benefit by generously purchasing gifts themselves to put under the tree for CRNITS.

“As a relatively new business in town I want to be part of the community that we serve,” said Ben Norman of Rollin’ Island Autos. “I wanted to partner up with Campbell River and North Island Transition Society because it takes a lot of courage and strength for someone to leave a dangerous or abusive situation. Making the decision to leave and to try and start your life over and not knowing where you will go or how you will start over is scary. The Transition Society is doing everything they can to provide so many services to women, their kids and even their pets to help them get out of dangerous situations and let them know they are not alone.”

CRNITS operates the Ann Elmore Transition House and Rose Harbour Transitional Housing in Campbell River as well as safe homes in remote locations. The Ann Elmore House is a short-term emergency shelter which provides shelter, support, food, clothing and basic necessities for women and children at risk of abuse or violence. They also offer detox, supportive recovery and stabilization programs. Rose Harbour is a program which includes time-limited subsidized housing and services for clients who are impacted by homelessness, abuse, violence and/or substance misuse. The society also offers child and youth support services, outreach services, a 24 hour telephone help line and operates the drop-in Women’s Resource Centre.

“We are always looking for good ways to give back to our community,” said Ken Connors of Like New Car Care. “This cause to help vulnerable women in our community was a no brainer.”

Ben Norman added that he hopes the call for donations will also help raise awareness for CRNITS.

“I want to help get the word out there, not only to provide support but to help educate those who might be in a bad situation, feeling alone and unsure of how to escape the horrible cycle of abuse,” he said.

Diane Palmer, fundraising coordinator for the CRNITS, said the support from community businesses like Rollin’ Island Autos and Like New Car Care makes a huge difference to women, and their kids, who are fleeing violence and abuse.

“Just knowing that there are people in our community who care deeply and want to help is a huge benefit,” she said. “Community support is vital and helps our clients know that they are not alone.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter