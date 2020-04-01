Roadside message of gratitude erected

On her way to work this morning, Lowene Baxandall got a pleasant surprise.

She passed a message in the bushes framed in the shape of a dreamcatcher. The message says simply, “Thank-you.” There’s no way of knowing for sure, but this message could be meant for healthcare workers who are working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has become popular for neighbourhoods and communities to express thanks publicly and perhaps one person has found a creative way to do this.

Baxandall took a picture of the message and sent it to the Campbell River Mirror saying it was too beautiful not to share.

