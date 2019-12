Christine Fleming of the Riptide Marine Pub presents a cheque for $500 in support of the Christmas Hamper Fund to hamper volunteer Tony Coley. The office to receive donations of money, new toys, gifts for seniors and no-perishable food items is located in the Tyee Plaza in the former True Blue Pet Supplies store. The office is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hamper delivery date this year is Saturday, Dec. 21. Photo contributed

