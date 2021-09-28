Riddle me this, Grandma: a Riddle Adventure Scavenger Hunt

The Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers (G2G) are at it again - this time organizing a scavenger hunt starting at the Curling Club parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 16. In their colours as they will be at the event start are organizing committee members Jo Thorburn, Vicki Simmons, Sally Wilson, Eileen Harrison, and Margo Cormack. Photo contributed

Fall is a good time for some cool weather fun.

That thought inspired Sally Wilson, a member of Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers (G2G). Wilson, who has had experience with scavenger hunts in England, suggested the G2G invite the community to join in. So they created the COVID-safe Riddle Adventure Scavenger Hunt.

Wilson is keen: “Gather the family or a car-load of friends, or grab your bike,” she urges. “Create a team name, and maybe wear team costumes, just to add to the fun. Maybe you’ll win a prize!”

The fun starts on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Campbell River Curling Club gravel parking lot, on Dogwood Street, near Steiner Bakery. Each team will set out to solve a series of riddles that lead participants along the route, and find the answers to quiz questions on the way. At the end of the route, participants will put together the mystery words they’ve collected, to solve the mystery.

Along the route, participants will be able to purchase homemade snacks and treats at some of the stations they visit.

At the final stop, teams that submit the completed answer sheet with all the correct quiz answers, and the answer to the mystery riddle, will be entered into the draw for some great gift basket prizes. And teams in costume will have a shot at the Best Dressed Team prize.

Participant information sheets and pre-registration forms are available now at campbellriverg2g@gmail.com. Sign up by Wednesday, Oct. 13 to save 10 per cent off the participation fee of $20 per bike, or car and driver; $50 for a full car. Kids under 12 participate for free. Registration will also take place at the starting site on Saturday, Oct. 16. All payments in cash, please. For more information, email your questions to the above email, or phone Sally at 250-923-2798.

All proceeds are donated to the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, helping grassroots organizations in sub-Saharan Africa, run by and for the Grandmothers who are raising orphans. The children’s parents died in the HIV and AIDS pandemics. Now they are challenged by Covid-19.

