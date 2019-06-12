Laurie Morphet of Port Alberni was hiking on Mt. Arrowsmith in June when she spotted a rare Vancouver Island Marmot near the peak. Mamrots will be one of the topics in a day of presentations at Mount Washington on June 15. Laurie Morphet photo

Respect the Mountain Day set for Mount Washington on Saturday

The Alpine Club will have an educational display in front of the day lodge

Respect The Mountains Day is happening on Mount Washington on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

As part of Mount Washington’s summer opening day, the Vancouver Island section of the Alpine Club of Canada will have an educational display in front of the day lodge with displays on Leave no Trace and the dangers of plastic in the mountain environment.

Starting at 11 a.m., the Alpine Club of Canada, Vancouver Island Section members are picking up litter and plastics to stop the flow of micro plastics going from “Alpine to Ocean.” There will be experts doing short talks each hour.

At 12, they have an Alpine Club expert talking about mountain birds. The 1 p.m. talk is all about the Vancouver Island marmot, by the Marmot Recovery Foundation. At 2 p.m., the Tsolum River Restoration Society will give a short talk about the Mt. Washington mine site.

The talk at 3 p.m. will feature the Comox Valley Nurses for Health and the Environment talking about Plastic Pollution and Micro plastic dangers.

Most Read