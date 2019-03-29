Registration is open for NIC robotics camps

Students interested in science, technology, math and engineering can further develop their skills with a new summer camp for ages 10 – 14 added to the NICBotCamp schedule for 2019.NICBotCamps teach students to build, program and control Lego robots. New this year, the Level 2 camp will teach students more advanced builds and coding as well as sensors.

“Level 2 is aimed at students who have taken one of our Lego Robotics camps or have previous Lego Robotics experience and want to expand on their skills,” said Naomi Tabata, manager of NIC’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation (CARTI). “This is the fourth year we’ve been able to bring the Lego Robotics camps to communities on the North Island and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to expand on the camps we offer so more students have the opportunity to explore STEM skills in a fun and interactive way.”

The Level 1 camps are for students aged 9 to 12, while Level 2 is for students aged 10 – 14.

The week-long NICBotCamps will run throughout the summer and will rotate through the region. The first camps are scheduled in Gold River, starting July 2, with additional camps in Port Hardy, Comox, Campbell River, Tofino and Port Alberni.

Registration for the camps is open now.

For more information on the camps, including videos with past participants, visit www.nic.bc.ca/robots.