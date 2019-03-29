Registration is open for NICBotCamps, including a new Level 2 camp for kids aged 10-14. NIC photo

Registration is open for NIC robotics camps

Robotics summer camps expanding with new Level 2

Students interested in science, technology, math and engineering can further develop their skills with a new summer camp for ages 10 – 14 added to the NICBotCamp schedule for 2019.NICBotCamps teach students to build, program and control Lego robots. New this year, the Level 2 camp will teach students more advanced builds and coding as well as sensors.

“Level 2 is aimed at students who have taken one of our Lego Robotics camps or have previous Lego Robotics experience and want to expand on their skills,” said Naomi Tabata, manager of NIC’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation (CARTI). “This is the fourth year we’ve been able to bring the Lego Robotics camps to communities on the North Island and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to expand on the camps we offer so more students have the opportunity to explore STEM skills in a fun and interactive way.”

The Level 1 camps are for students aged 9 to 12, while Level 2 is for students aged 10 – 14.

The week-long NICBotCamps will run throughout the summer and will rotate through the region. The first camps are scheduled in Gold River, starting July 2, with additional camps in Port Hardy, Comox, Campbell River, Tofino and Port Alberni.

Registration for the camps is open now.

For more information on the camps, including videos with past participants, visit www.nic.bc.ca/robots.

Previous story
Island wineries depend on hybrid grapes

Just Posted

Young filmmaker returns from Hollywood to screen award-winning movie in Campbell River

Michael Stevantoni to speak at April 16 screening of his film Desert Shores at the Tidemark Theatre

Environment minister asked for assurances Campbell River’s drinking water will be protected

Application for landfill expansion’s operational certificate is now in a 30-day comment period

South Island measles exposures confirmed at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Two cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, Island Health warns of hospital exposure

Stretch of rough pavement on Highway 19A to get smoothed out

City of Campbell River to restore stretch ripped up for sewer line project

City of Campbell River and BC Housing sign agreement to develop supportive housing

The City Of Campbell river and BC Housing have signed an agreement… Continue reading

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

Meet the missing on Vancouver Island

BC RCMP site lists 13 ongoing missing persons investigations, 11 current, two historic

Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City

The Vatican’s ambassadors have figured in some of the most scandalous cases of sex abuse in recent years

Hughes Clues: Canucks rookie offers glimpse of future in 3-2 win over Kings

Defenceman shines as Vancouver beats L.A. in shootout

Electric floatplanes will change the business of flying across the strait

Harbour Air Seaplanes first in the world to attempt converting fleet to zero-emissions aircraft

Most Read