Refurbishing computers allows kids to access online learning

Tara Jordan (left), coordinator of the KidStart Mentoring Program, and Sarah Dupuis and family, who are thrilled with their donated laptop, printer, and paper. Photo contributed

Thanks to IZCO Technology Solutions, donations of laptop computers and printers are going to children who need them in our community via the John Howard KidStart mentoring program.

Iza Gilson and Corey Magowan, co-owners of IZCO, are already committed to helping children in the community by donating $100 per month to KidStart, and they wanted to do even more.

“Hearing about children who were having difficulty accessing online learning during the COVID-19 crisis, and having the ability to refurbish used laptops and other computer equipment, made us realize that we could be of service. KidStart is a great program for children in our community and we are proud to support the good work that they do,” said Magowan.

Gilson said, “We have children of our own, and when we heard about the needs of families connected to the KidStart program, we were moved to want to help those who could use extra support.”

Tara Jordan, Campbell River KidStart coordinator, said John Howard is grateful to Gilson, Magowan, and the entire IZCO Technology Solutions team for their hard work refurbishing used computers for children and families in need. If you or someone you know have a used laptop or other computer equipment to donate, please call IZCO at 778-418-4403 to arrange a drop-off or pick up time.

KidStart depends on fundraising to offer mentoring services to children in our community. The program currently has 165 children and youth (ages 6-18) in the Campbell River area waiting 2-5 years for volunteer mentors. If you would like to volunteer with a child or become a KidStart Champion monthly donor, please contact Tara Jordan at 250-203-3111 or tara.jordan@jhsni.bc.ca. To donate online, visit www.jhsni.bc.ca

Campbell RiverComputers and ElectronicsDonation