Readers’ Choice is back, baby!

We’re asking for your help in recognizing the best and brightest within the community

It’s back.

The Campbell River Mirror Peoples’ Choice Awards are once again open for nominations.

This annual event is your chance to recognize the people and places in our community that make it the great place that it is, and our chance to help you do that.

“We’re very excited to be able to put this on again,” says Mirror publisher Artur Ciastkowski.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to recognize their favourite people and places within this great community. We hope that by putting this on, people will be able to discover a business or service that they maybe weren’t aware of before.”

“We have over 120 different categories this year, which is more than ever, so we really want people to go online and vote for their favourite business, organization and place – all kinds of places.”

The categories range from the best beach for swimming and best place for a wedding, through food options like “best burger” and “best fish and chips.” There’s “best children’s entertainer” and “best bike trail.”

There’s even the chance to recognize your recommendation for where someone should get their next tattoo or which investment advisor you trust with your money.

And this year, anyone who goes online to vote will also receive an entry into the draw for a new kayak from Canadian Tire.

“It’s great, because maybe somebody is new to Campbell River and don’t know where to go for something they need. Well, this is everybody’s chance to help them,” Ciastkowski says.

A minimum of 10 nominations are required, however, in order to be entered into the draw for the kayak.

The three top choices by the public after the nomination period ends on Sept. 7 will be recognized with a ceremony at the Maritime Heritage Centre and highlighted in a fall edition of the Campbell River Mirror.

“It’s all set up,” Ciastkowski says. “Now it’s just up to the community to tell us who those people should be.”

Visit campbellrivermirror.com/contests and choose CRM Readers Choice 2018 to start nominating.

While you’re there, check out the other contests we’ve got running right now, as well.

