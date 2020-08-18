Readers Choice Awards return!

Now, at a time when supporting local businesses and services is so important, the Campbell River Mirror’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards provides you with an opportunity to recognize them.

We all know how difficult 2020 has been for all of us but imagine trying to run a business during these trying times. Well, Campbell River and district businesses have stepped up to continue servicing their community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve had to adapt and they’ve had to be innovative to survive and now it’s time to give them the recognition they deserve after all their hard work.

The Campbell River Mirror Readers’ Choice Awards are once again open for nominations. Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, your nominations will recognize the people and places in our community that make it the great place that it is.

“We are honoured and excited to be able to put the Readers Choice Awards on again,” says Mirror publisher Artur Ciastkowski.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to recognize their favourite people and places within this great community. We hope that by putting this on, people will be able to discover a business or service that they maybe weren’t aware of before.”

There are more than 100 different categories this year so you are encouraged to go online and vote for your favourite business, organization and place.

The categories range from the best beach for swimming and best place for a wedding, through food options like “best burger” and “best fish and chips.” There’s “best children’s entertainer” and “best bike trail.”

There’s even the chance to recognize your recommendation for where someone should get their next tattoo or which investment advisor you trust with your money.

And this year, anyone who goes online to vote will also receive an entry into a draw for a $750 gift card from Pedal Your World Bike Shop.

Enter a minimum of 10 of your favourites for a chance to add a new bike or cycling accessories to your future.

The three top choices by the public after the nomination period ends on Sept. 25 will be recognized by the Campbell River Mirror.

“It’s all set up,” Ciastkowski says. “Now it’s just up to the community to tell us who those people should be.”

Visit https://campbellrivermirror.secondstreetapp.com/Campbell-River-Readers-Choice-2020/ and start nominating.

