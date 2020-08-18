Readers Choice Awards return!

Give local businesses and services the recognition they deserve

Now, at a time when supporting local businesses and services is so important, the Campbell River Mirror’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards provides you with an opportunity to recognize them.

We all know how difficult 2020 has been for all of us but imagine trying to run a business during these trying times. Well, Campbell River and district businesses have stepped up to continue servicing their community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve had to adapt and they’ve had to be innovative to survive and now it’s time to give them the recognition they deserve after all their hard work.

The Campbell River Mirror Readers’ Choice Awards are once again open for nominations. Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, your nominations will recognize the people and places in our community that make it the great place that it is.

“We are honoured and excited to be able to put the Readers Choice Awards on again,” says Mirror publisher Artur Ciastkowski.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to recognize their favourite people and places within this great community. We hope that by putting this on, people will be able to discover a business or service that they maybe weren’t aware of before.”

There are more than 100 different categories this year so you are encouraged to go online and vote for your favourite business, organization and place.

The categories range from the best beach for swimming and best place for a wedding, through food options like “best burger” and “best fish and chips.” There’s “best children’s entertainer” and “best bike trail.”

There’s even the chance to recognize your recommendation for where someone should get their next tattoo or which investment advisor you trust with your money.

And this year, anyone who goes online to vote will also receive an entry into a draw for a $750 gift card from Pedal Your World Bike Shop.

Enter a minimum of 10 of your favourites for a chance to add a new bike or cycling accessories to your future.

The three top choices by the public after the nomination period ends on Sept. 25 will be recognized by the Campbell River Mirror.

“It’s all set up,” Ciastkowski says. “Now it’s just up to the community to tell us who those people should be.”

Visit https://campbellrivermirror.secondstreetapp.com/Campbell-River-Readers-Choice-2020/ and start nominating.

Campbell RiverContests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL coach inspired by Campbell Riverite’s lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis

Just Posted

Readers Choice Awards return!

Give local businesses and services the recognition they deserve

Campbell River Search and Rescue off to busy start this summer

July and August are typically busy months for SAR groups provincially

NHL coach inspired by Campbell Riverite’s lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis

Rod Brind’Amour and Kim Wood’s special relationship highlighted before Stanely Cup broadcast

BC Transit to hand out face coverings in Campbell River

Masks will be mandatory for passengers on public transit beginning August 24

Mayor and council seek short term solutions to unruly behaviour downtown

Special council meeting called to garner input from affected organizations, businesses

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

High call volumes cause delays for Island Health’s COVID-19 call centre

Increased cases, technical difficulties cause 60 to 90-minute phone waits for some callers

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Most Read