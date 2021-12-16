RE/MAX Check Realty was able to raise $2,500 in cash and non-perishable food items for the Campbell River food bank during the month of December by reaching out to past clients, neighboring businesses and their team of Realtors with the goal to fill their Community Event Trailer. From left: Bruce from Save-on-Foods, Debbie WIllis from the Campbell River Food Bank, REALTORS Lisa Jarvie, Candice Pauloski, Erika Haley, Kim Rollins and Ashley Stawski. Photo submitted

RE/MAX Check Realty was able to raise $2,500 in cash and non-perishable food items for the Campbell River food bank during the month of December by reaching out to past clients, neighboring businesses and their team of Realtors with the goal to fill their Community Event Trailer. From left: Bruce from Save-on-Foods, Debbie WIllis from the Campbell River Food Bank, REALTORS Lisa Jarvie, Candice Pauloski, Erika Haley, Kim Rollins and Ashley Stawski. Photo submitted

RE/MAX Realtors exceed their goals in filling Community Event Trailer for the Food Bank

RE/MAX Check Realty was able to raise $2,500 in cash and non-perishable food items for the Campbell River food bank during the month of December by reaching out to past clients, neighboring businesses and their team of Realtors with the goal to fill their Community Event Trailer.

They exceeded their goals and were able to purchase three pallets of food from Save-On Foods along with a large donation of items that was dropped off at the local REMAX Check Realty office.

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsFood Bank

Previous story
Give the environment a present this holiday season; join the aquarium beach clean up

Just Posted

Shelves for extra supplies and belongings at the Kwesa Place facility in downtown Campbell River. The Coalition to End Homelessness is looking for a more permanent and accessible solution. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Storage project goal not to encourage use of stolen carts – proponents

Courtesy BC CDC
CDC posts COVID-19 case data for Campbell River Local Health Area

BC Hydro is reporting a power outage in Gold River on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 16. BC Hydro outages map
112 customers affected by Gold River power outage

The city’s budget has been tweaked to lower the tax rate increase in 2022. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River 2022 tax hike reduced to 3.13 per cent