RE/MAX Realtors exceed their goals in filling Community Event Trailer for the Food Bank

RE/MAX Check Realty was able to raise $2,500 in cash and non-perishable food items for the Campbell River food bank during the month of December by reaching out to past clients, neighboring businesses and their team of Realtors with the goal to fill their Community Event Trailer.

They exceeded their goals and were able to purchase three pallets of food from Save-On Foods along with a large donation of items that was dropped off at the local REMAX Check Realty office.

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsFood Bank