RC Cars draw crowd at Campbell River parking lot

Campbell River Radio Controlled car enthusiasts came down on Saturday afternoon for a good time racing and showing off their hobby.
For his birthday, organizer Doug Waller wanted to have a group of like-minded individuals come out for a day of racing their RC cars. Waller chose the parking lot on the Sportsplex property as a spot, and got the word out. On Saturday afternoon, at least twenty RC cars were zipping around the parking lot.
“The idea is we’ll get a bunch of people out with these off-road trucks and four-wheel-drive cars, or buggies,” Waller said before the event. “I’ve had about 50 or so people on my Facebook post. The hope is to have a fun run, not competitively. Then we’ll see where it goes. I wanted to have a little fun on my birthday.”
Though there were a few rain showers, the event seemed to be a success.
“It’s pretty good so far,” said Waller about his birthday.
With files from Edward Hitchins.
marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
