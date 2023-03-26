RC Cars draw crowd at Campbell River parking lot

One of the RC cars demonstrated a few stunts on Saturday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The drivers took their vehicles around the parking lot near the Sportsplex for a few practice runs before the main event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Doug Waller put the event together as a way to celebrate his birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Doug Waller would like to have a more permanent place for RC Car enthusiasts to race. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Around 20 people brought their RC Cars to the event, which included a few races. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Around 20 people brought their RC Cars to the event, which included a few races. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Around 20 people brought their RC Cars to the event, which included a few races. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Around 20 people brought their RC Cars to the event, which included a few races. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Radio Controlled car enthusiasts came down on Saturday afternoon for a good time racing and showing off their hobby.

For his birthday, organizer Doug Waller wanted to have a group of like-minded individuals come out for a day of racing their RC cars. Waller chose the parking lot on the Sportsplex property as a spot, and got the word out. On Saturday afternoon, at least twenty RC cars were zipping around the parking lot.

“The idea is we’ll get a bunch of people out with these off-road trucks and four-wheel-drive cars, or buggies,” Waller said before the event. “I’ve had about 50 or so people on my Facebook post. The hope is to have a fun run, not competitively. Then we’ll see where it goes. I wanted to have a little fun on my birthday.”

Though there were a few rain showers, the event seemed to be a success.

“It’s pretty good so far,” said Waller about his birthday.

