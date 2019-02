A rare dark morph snow goose (also known as a blue goose) has been hanging around Tyee Spit since November. Noted Island birder and photographer Mike Yip said most Snow Geese that migrate along the west coast are the usual white variety. The dark morph is a genetic aberration that is more common along the prairie flyway but extremely rare on the west coast. Photo by Mike Yip

