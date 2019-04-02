Rain rolling into Campbell River area this evening

Highways are clear but watch for road maintenance on Highway 28 just west of town

Enjoy the last bit of sunshine today as increasing cloudiness develops this afternoon turning into rain beginning late this evening, according to Environment Canada. There will be a high of 19.

Rain will end early in the morning on Wednesday then mainly cloudy. Then it looks like showers and rain for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

On the highways, DriveBC is warning drivers to watch out for road maintenance work on Highway 28 between Brewster Lake Road and Canyon View Trail. Watch for traffic control and for rocks on the road.

