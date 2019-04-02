Rain rolling into Campbell River area this evening

Highways are clear but watch for road maintenance on Highway 28 just west of town

Enjoy the last bit of sunshine today as increasing cloudiness develops this afternoon turning into rain beginning late this evening, according to Environment Canada. There will be a high of 19.

Rain will end early in the morning on Wednesday then mainly cloudy. Then it looks like showers and rain for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

On the highways, DriveBC is warning drivers to watch out for road maintenance work on Highway 28 between Brewster Lake Road and Canyon View Trail. Watch for traffic control and for rocks on the road.

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony in Campbell River amid controversy

Campbell River School District facing unexpected surplus for next budget

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Library’s online service will be down Wednesday morning

Area D Director Leigh says water rate case is appealable

Strathcona Regional District continues to hike rates toward cost recovery for service

Strathcona Regional District awards contract for dike work in Oyster River

Area between Campbell River and Comox Valley targeted for work includes more than 300 residents

Quadra Island, Cortes Island ferries get schedule increases

Routes are part of announcement to add sailings f0r several routes

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

Vancouver Island children come to rescue of 90-year-old who couldn’t get up for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

