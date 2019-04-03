Weather forecast from Environment Canada for April 3, 2019.

Rain in Campbell River amid dry conditions

Highways are clear in the Campbell River area, according to DriveBC

It’s a rainy morning in Campbell River. Environment Canada is forecasting periods of rain ending this afternoon, then cloudy conditions with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

It’s also expected to be windy over exposed coastal sections early this morning. A high of 13 C is expected.

Tonight, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies becoming overcast near midnight, with a low of 8 C. More rain is expected this week, following unusually dry conditions.

Meanwhile, the highways are clear in the Campbell River area, according to DriveBC.

