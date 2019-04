Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Today is Easter, the day when Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It’s also a joyful celebration of spring with bunnies and decorated eggs.

Take this short quiz and find out how much you really know about Easter.





To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.