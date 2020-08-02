The Pacific Dogwood is the flower of British Columbia. What is British Columbia’s official tree? (Walter Seigmund/Wikicommons)

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Monday, Aug. 3 was British Columbia Day, a day to celebrate this amazing province.

In honour of the day and the province, here are a few questions about British Columbia, provincial landmarks, symbols and historical facts.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The British Columbia flag is a distinctive image in this province. When was this flag adopted? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
A true community garden takes root in Tsa’xana

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

A true community garden takes root in Tsa’xana

Tsa’xana First Nation residents typically have to grocery shop in Campbell River, 90 km away

Vancouver Island community organizes luncheon for seniors to beat COVID-19 blues

Sayward Community Recreation Association and Mowi teamed up to deliver lunch boxes to senior citizens in Sayward

Road rage incident in downtown Campbell River results in charges

Action movie scene caught on video, which helped identify driver

North Island Hospital Campbell River’s campus has a new food forest

And the hospital staff is encouraging the community to come ‘nibble’ on the produce

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

Nine-hectare wildfire in Green Mountain area classified as out-of-control

UPDATED: Malahat traffic resumes after lane closures near Langford due to single-vehicle collision

One person injured, taken to hospital

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Most Read