Quality Foods, Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River give donations to Canada Day festivities

The Campbell River Canada Day fireworks and festival got a big donation May 4 from a few notable parties within town.

Local grocer Quality Foods, the Strathcona Regional District (SRD), and the City of Campbell River have each donated funds to the Canada Day Festival, which will take place July 1 in Campbell River.

“This partnership, between the SRD, the City of Campbell River and Quality Foods is of equal funding,” said Canada Day Committee chair Carol Chapman. “It is vital to make our Campbell River Canada Day a free family festival.”

The July 1 festivities include the Rotary Parade at 4 p.m, Opening ceremonies at Ostler Park at 6 p.m., and a fireworks display at Ostler Park finishing things off at 10 p.m.

Joining Chapman for the donation ceremony were Quality Foods manager Laura Hudson, Regional Director for the SRD John Rice, Quality foods employees Ray Lang and Dianna Guenther as well as Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl.

For more information on the Campbell River Canada Day festival, visit http://campbellrivercanadaday.ca

