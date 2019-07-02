The Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display is always a spectacular finish to Canada Day in Campbell River. Hundreds gathered on the foreshore Monday evening for music, cake, parachutists and the fireworks. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks caps off Campbell River’s Canada Day

Hundreds gathered on the foreshore for the annual fireworks display

Hundreds gathered on the Campbell River foreshore in Robert Ostler Park for the annual Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks display which caps off a full day of Canada Day activities.

At dusk on Canada Day boats have gathered out on the water of Discovery Passage and on the grass of Robert Ostler Park for the penultimate event in Campbell River’s extensive Canada Day celebrations which feature salmon barbecues, pancake breakfast, Canada Day cupcakes, the Legion pipe Band, Spirit Square music, the Canada Day Parade downtown, parachutists and more music and cupcakes.

