Proceeds from the Quadra Phillipines Connection Giant Garage Sale go toward Quadra Island’s ongoing support of the community of Cataw in the remote Kalinga area of the Northern Philippines through the Gift of Peace Program and child sponsorship. Photo submitted

Quadra Island’s Giant Garage Sale continues to benefit Philipines community

The Quadra Philippines Connection Giant Garage Sale represents a decade-and-a-half of caring and sharing on Quadra Island.

This year’s sale will be held at the Quadra Community Centre on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. As always, the majority of items are available by donation and it is advised to come early to take advantage of the many recycled treasures and first choice selections that include everything from clothing and toys to books, household goods, tools, sporting goods, appliances and furniture that will cover the entire expanse of the community centre.

A special bonus feature of this year’s sale will be a silent auction highlighting some of the more special items received. A concession will also be available selling home-baked goodies, pizza and aroma-roasted coffee to sustain you while you shop.

Proceeds go toward Quadra’s ongoing support of the community of Cataw in the remote Kalinga area of the Northern Philippines through the Gift of Peace Program and child sponsorship. The Gift of Peace program was initiated by the International Association for Transformation (IAT), Quadra’s parent organization. It is an international award-winning project that has served as a model for other countries in the world. This program helps promote peace and cooperation as well as self sufficiency and economic stability for the tribal people in the Kalinga area where Quadra has been supporting daycare programs for over 20 years.

Remy Bainto is IAT Philippines’ social worker and coordinator of programs who visited here for the first time two years ago and was able to participate in and experience Quadra’s Giant Garage Sale firsthand. She gives us this update: “The support of Quadra Island continues to be far-reaching. The water buffalo given to families in the village of Cataw through the Gift of Peace Program have had offspring. Some of these have been passed on to other families in neighbouring villages during our annual Pass-On ceremony. As well, another 60 piglets have been given to partner families in various village cooperatives who are members of the program and the ATOD (Alliance of Tribes for Oneness in Development). Relationships continue to strengthen through these cooperatives. Thank-you to all of you who are always inspiring us to do our best to help our people here. I miss the Quadra Island community people and am so grateful for their fundraising efforts and support to our people here in the northern Philippines.”

For information regarding the Giant Garage Sale or the Quadra Philippines Connection, contact Carol at cfoort@yahoo.com or 250-285-3035.

